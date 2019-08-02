Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delivered remarks Aug. 1 on the asylum proposal of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, which was forced through the Senate Judiciary Committee in violation of committee rules.

“Clearly this bill, that's been forced out of this committee in an inappropriate way, will not see the light of day, will not see the president's desk,” said Coons. “And I'm left asking, why are we here? Why are we doing this today?”

“As both of you held up the picture of Óscar Martinez-Ramirez and his daughter Valeria, we have to be reminded that there is a humanitarian tragedy at our border,” said Coons. “And we all should be willing to work together to demonstrate that we support border security, that we support our customs and border patrol, and that we support a humane system that allows for asylum and allows for refugees, and does not detain kids and put them in cages for longer periods as a path towards solving this.”

Video and audio are available at bit.ly/2YDl2uC.