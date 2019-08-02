How's the water at the beach? Here are links so you can check before you go.

1. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Recreational Water Program. DNREC monitors beaches and ponds.

Beach Monitoring Program Website

http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/Default.aspx

or call toll-free, 24-hour "Beach Hotline" at 1-800-922-WAVE

Water Quality Data and Advisories

https://data.delaware.gov/Energy-and-Environment/Recreational-Water-Advisories/ever-58ni

Contact: Michael Bott, (302) 739-9939, Michael.bott@state.de.us; 24-hour hotline: 1-800-922-WAVE

Sampling: May (first Monday) - September (last Monday): Weekly Water Quality Standard: 104 cfu enterococci/100 ml water Rain Advisories: Delaware does not issue rain advisories.

2. University of Delaware Citizen Monitoring Website

https://www.citizen-monitoring.udel.edu/

Contact: Ed Whereat, Program Coordinator, 302-645-4252, whereat@udel.edu

3. Harmful Algal Blooms

Division of Water Cyanobacteria Information Page

http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov/wr/INFORMATION/OTHERINFO/Pages/Blue-GreenAlgae.aspx



