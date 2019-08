Mid-County Senior Center, First Regiment Road in the Sherwood Park II community, Wilmington, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with Stayin’ Alive, a dance party and 1980s-style evening, from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19.

Six-piece band InterfuZion will provide music, and gourmet refreshments from the chefs at Rockland Place will be served.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the center or at facebook.com/midcountycenter.

For more, call 995-6728.