Delaware nonprofits are encouraged to apply for grants from the African American Empowerment Fund of Delaware, a giving circle of the Delaware Community Foundation.

The grantmaking focus area for 2019 will be education and, more specifically, higher education access and retention. Grant awards will be up to $2,500, and funding requests should not exceed this amount.

Each grant request must be submitted online through the DCF’s portal, delcf.org/grants. Applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

All applicants will be notified of decisions by Oct. 31.

For more, email aaefd99@gmail.com.