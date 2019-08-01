Some fun events to dive into in the First State Aug. 2-4

1. Wyoming’s 29th annual Peach Festival will have enough fuzzy fruit to keep your belly happy until Monday rolls around. But that’s not all.

Festivities for this rain-or-shine event include a parade (at 9 a.m. from Camden-Wyoming Avenue to West Third Street), live music, peach dessert contest, craft and artisan vendors, a bounce-house village and more.

The Peach Festival will bring you and the family keen vibes downtown at 1 N. Railroad Ave., Wyoming from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO Visit wyoming.delaware.gov/peach-festival on Facebook or 697-2966.

2. Longtime rock band Switchfoot is a group behind tunes like “Dare You To Move” and “Your Love Is A Song.”

“Native Tongue” is the band’s 11th record since their 1997 debut, “The Legend of Chin.” Switchfoot’s accolades include multiple hit singles, millions of records sold, winning a Grammy Award and 20 years of touring.

Switchfoot will work their magic at the Bottle & Cork, 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach at 8 p.m., Sunday. COST $30. INFO bottleandcorkdewey.com or 227-7272.

3. If you’re a fan of the hero Green Arrow, there’s a chance you’ll like one of his forefathers, Robin Hood, who stars in a self-titled production.

“Robin Hood” is set long ago in the magical place of Sherwood Forest where Robin and his merry band of characters seek the help of the foresters, manage to waylay the aristocrats and set out to rescue Maid Marian.

The show involves silly humor and an original score that jazzes up this classic tale.

As a heads up, the admission to the show is a “pay what you can” donation, with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

“Robin Hood” will hit the stage at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 1 and 7 p.m., Friday. COST Suggested donation of $5 per person. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or 652-5577.