For the fourth year in a row, Christiana Care Health System was rated a Best Hospital and recognized for high performance in all nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

Out of more than 4,500 hospitals across the nation, Christiana Care was one of 57 to achieve the highest ratings in every common adult condition or procedure. Christiana Care was also recognized as the best hospital in Delaware and was ranked No. 3 among the 90-plus hospitals in the Philadelphia region.

Christiana Care was also ranked No. 24 in the nation in gynecology and was rated as high performing in care related to geriatrics, nephrology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and GI surgery and neurology and neurosurgery.

The common adult conditions and procedures rated by U.S. News & World Report are abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

“These nine procedures and surgeries represent many facets of the care that Christiana Care provides, and the high level of achievement across the board is a testament to the organization’s culture of excellence and continuous improvement,” said Ken L. Silverstein, chief clinical officer and executive vice president at Christiana Care. “Our high level of achievement in national rankings such as U.S. News & World Report are the result of continuous, coordinated work by our physicians, nurses and staff to do the right thing for every patient, every time. We approach every day with a sense of opportunity and curiosity, as we continuously look for ways to innovate in delivering the best possible care to the people we serve.”

