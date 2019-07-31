Jennifer and Phil Aeschleman, owners of Hockessin Hardware True Value in Lantana Square, 324 Lantana Drive, announced the store will host its second event, a “Ladies Night,” from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10.

In appreciation of its female customers, the event will offer 20% off the entire store, with some exclusions, free gift bags to the first 100 women, a free raffle and food and drink along with live demonstrations.

The event is designed to encourage women and girls to take on do-it-yourself projects.

For more, visit bit.ly/2K5tGtR or call 234-4777.