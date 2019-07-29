Port Penn Interpretive Center, 5 Port Penn Road, Middletown, will introduce “Treasures of the Delaware Public Archives” at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

Tom Summers, a 12th-generation Delawarean, will present various documents and photographs preserved at the Delaware Public Archives.

Summers is a graduate from Washington College and a Navy veteran who served as an air traffic controller for four years. In his current role as manager of outreach services and public services for the Delaware Public Archives, Summers presents numerous programs throughout the state.

The free event aims to showcase and promote the resources that can be found at the archives which tell the story of the First State’s history and culture. Some of the items presented have had a significant impact on the social, economic and political lives of Delawareans.

For more, call 834-7941.