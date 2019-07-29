Dianne Pearce, publisher of Devil’s Party Press of Milton, recently attended the 2019 National Federation of Press Women’s 2019 Professional Communication Contest, which took place June 29, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Pearce was in attendance to accept the award for Best Original Short Story Collection for “Equinox,” published by Devil’s Party Press in 2018. “Equinox” is a 168-page softcover collection of short fiction based loosely on the theme of the vernal equinox.

Prior to the NFPW award, Pearce’s “Equinox” took first place in the state competition earlier in the year, which is overseen by the Delaware Press Association. Pearce received the state award for “Equinox,” along with several other awards, at the DPA's Contest Awards Banquet, held May 2 in Wilmington. By placing first at the state level, Equinox advanced to the national competition overseen by the NFPW, where the book competed against other top submissions from across the country.

The 2019 NFPW Communication Awards Ceremony was held at Baton Rouge's Hotel Hilton. Several hundred journalists, authors and other communicators were also in attendance. Founded in 1937, the NFPW is a U.S.-based organization of consisting of professional women and men pursuing careers in the field of communications including electronic, broadcast and print journalism, publishing, marketing, design and advertising.

“At a time in which journalistic freedom is under attack, organizations like the Delaware Press Association and the National Federation of Press Women are needed now more than ever,” said Pearce said. "It is an honor to have had ‘Equinox’ recognized by both of these important groups.”

For more, visit devilspartypress.com, nfpw.org and delawarepressassociation.org.