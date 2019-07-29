Smyrna officers used a narcotics search and seizure warrant at a residence in the unit block of East Commerce Street July 23.

Smyrna police investigators charged four suspects in a drug dealing investigation July 23 on Commerce Street.

At about 3 p.m., Smyrna officers executed a narcotics search and seizure warrant at a residence in the unit block of East Commerce Street. This warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution of heroin and other narcotics from this residence.

Once inside, officers contacted and arrested Randolph Wayman, 32, of Smyrna; Michael Givenni, 41, of Smyrna; Elsie Doughty, 33, of Cheswold and Paige Graham, 26, of Clayton.

Officers found Wayman to be in possession of over 15 grams of black tar heroin as well as powder cocaine.

Givenni was also found to be in possession of heroin.

Using the search warrant, investigators found more heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.

All suspects were presented by video in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and arraigned.

Wayman was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier-five quantity and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Givenni was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Doughty was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Graham was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wayman was transferred to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of a $23,000 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Givenni, Doughty and Graham were released on their own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.