The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the proposed roadway improvements along Plantation Road in Sussex County.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase.

A public workshop will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cape Henlopen High School Cafeteria, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes. Attendees will have an opportunity to review display maps with proposed alternative and provide comments to DelDOT’s representatives at the workshop.

The purpose of this project is to preserve mobility for local residents and businesses while providing roadway improvements that would reduce congestion, improve safety and accommodate anticipated growth in local and seasonal traffic. The proposed improvements will include a phased approach and this workshop will focus on Phase I, which is from Robinsonville Road to U.S. 9.

Comment forms will be provided at the workshop. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Edwin Robles, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The comment deadline will be Sept. 9.