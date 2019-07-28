61-year-old William D. Smith Sr. charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, July 26, when troopers were dispatched to Hitch Pond Road, near Shiloh Church Road in Laurel, for a white Ford F-150 that had crashed into a ditch. Troopers made contact with the driver, 61-year-old William D. Smith Sr., and an odor of alcohol was detected, which led to a DUI investigation. According to police, Smith was traveling too fast for the turn and lost control of his vehicle.

Smith was charged with third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic citations. He was later released on $2,100 unsecured bond.