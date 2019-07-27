Near Georgetown. 7 a.m. July 29, until 3 p.m. Aug. 2, pending weather

Stiener Road between Hollis Road and US 9/Lewes-Georgetown Road will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements, 7 a.m. on July 29, until 3 p.m. on August 2, pending weather.

Detour Route:

Stiener Road to Hollis Road onto Route 30/Gravel Hill Road to US 9/Lewes-Georgetown Highway and return to Stiener Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

