Schlosser & Associates Mechanical Contractors, a Newark-based, second-generation family business, is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2019.

The company of 45 employees was recently honored with a Delaware Business Times 2019 Family Owned Business Legacy Award, large business category.

Paul Schlosser Sr. opened Schlosser Plumbing & Heating in 1954 to meet the growing demand for quality, affordable plumbing and heating services. With the later addition of air conditioning services, the company became a one-stop shop for residential and light commercial customers. Paul Schlosser, Jr. took over management of the company in 1980 and began bidding and performing larger commercial jobs, leading to an increase in the customer base.

Current President Steve Dennis and Vice President Garnet Schlosser Dennis — daughter of Paul Schlosser Sr. — joined in 1992. In 1998, the company name was changed to Schlosser & Associates Mechanical Contractors Inc. to reflect the range of projects that were being performed for commercial, industrial and residential clients. Dennis became president in 2013 upon Paul Schlosser Jr.’s passing.

Schlosser & Associates is a sponsor of Delaware State Parks 2019 Summer Concert Series and the Delaware Chapter of the International Facilities Management Association.

For more, visit schlosserandassociates.com or call 738-7333.