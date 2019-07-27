History programs in historic house

The Hale-Byrnes House 606 Old Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, announced its August schedule of programs.

Marine archaeologist John Broadwater will present “Cornwallis’ Sunken Fleet” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, as part of the American Revolution Round Table of Northern Delaware.

Speaker Tom Welch will present “Battle of the Chesapeake” from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, cosponsored by Cooch’s Bridge Daughters of the American Revolution.

Program cost is $5 at the door, includes coffee and dessert. Well-behaved children are welcome.

For more, call halebyrnes.org.