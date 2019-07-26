Goldey-Beacom College partnered with the New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District on July 10 to donate tables and chairs from the college’s Lightning Café to Academia Antonia Alonso, a dual-language charter school in Wilmington.

On her 10th day as GBC president, Colleen Perry Keith welcomed a team of NCCVT school district workers who loaded more than 30 cafeteria tables, 100 chairs and headed to La Academia. Four trucks delivered enough furniture to outfit two teacher’s lounges and a parents’ section in the cafeteria.

“I am delighted that Goldey-Beacom College could partner with New Castle County Vo-Tech to make this donation of furniture happen for Academia Antonia Alonso,” said Keith. “To know that this furniture will have continued use in a multicultural setting to support the education of young people makes us proud and underscores that partnerships will make great things happen in our community.”

“Often overlooked, café furniture plays such an important role in the aesthetic tone of a school,” said La Academia Executive Director Mercedes Alonso. “For La Academia it will certainly enhance life and eating by providing opportunity to relax and socialize at all meal times. What a great start to our year.”

Each day on the Goldey-Beacom College campus, concrete trucks and backhoes continue construction for the college’s $30 million project, scheduled for completion in fall 2020. It includes the construction of the new William A. Franta Residence Hall and the renovation and expansion of the Joseph West Jones Center providing a new event space with enhanced dining services and athletics facilities for students.

Renovations include clearing desks, chairs and other furniture to make room for upcoming renovations. The college is committed finding new homes for all items in good condition.

The college recently outfitted more than five classrooms in the NCCVT School District with 160 sleigh desks. District superintendent Joseph M. Jones was happy to pay it forward and offered their trucks to transport the cafeteria furniture to La Academia.

NCCVT School District delivers career and technical programs combined with academic curricula to equip students with the 21st century skills that will best serve Delaware and the larger community.

Academia Antonia Alonso is a public elementary school, free to the public and the first dual-language elementary school in Delaware with a focus on nurturing bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children.