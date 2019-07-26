Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis announced July 26 she named Jason Miller as chief of communications and community relations and has designated deputy chief of the Bureau of Prisons Paul G. Shavack to also serve as the bureau’s public information officer.

The announcement follows her appointment earlier this week of Delaware State Police Lt. Colonel Monroe Hudson as the department’s deputy commissioner.

Miller will lead DOC communications with members of the media, drive public engagement through social media and other information channels and oversee existing outreach programs, including support for victims of crime, informational resources for friends and family members of individuals under DOC supervision and partnerships with community organizations and other stakeholders. He will serve as the primary point of contact for members of the media seeking news and information from the department.

Miller will start his new position Aug. 19.

Miller returns to DOC from New Castle County government, where he served as communications director for New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer since 2017. He brings more than 20 years of experience developing and implementing a communications strategy that engages diverse cross section of the community, including 10 years in media relations and public engagement positions in state government.

He previously served as deputy communications director for Gov. Jack Markell, chief of media relations for the DOC and spokesperson for Attorney General Beau Biden and the Delaware Department of Justice.

A Delaware State Police and Air National Guard veteran, Shavack joined DOC as a training administrator in 2017 and was promoted to deputy chief of the Bureau of Prisons in March 2019. Previously, Shavack served in uniformed law enforcement with the Delaware State Police for 26 years, rising from the rank of trooper to sergeant while serving in positions of increasing responsibility, including as the New Castle County Governor's Task Force commander and director of public information. Miller will direct media inquiries as appropriate to Shavack to serve as a spokesperson for matters regarding the Bureau of Prisons and related law enforcement matters.