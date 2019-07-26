Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. announced the division’s most recent promotions on June 28 in a ceremony held at the Delaware State Troopers Association Hall in Cheswold.

Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Delaware State Troopers were promoted to new ranks.

Jeffery Whitmarsh was promoted from lieutenant to captain; John Wes Barnett was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant; Kevin Backer, Scott Horsman, Jayson Jeffers, Jonathan Little, Alison Meadows, William Miller, Joshua Scaramazza and India Sturgis were promoted from corporal to sergeant.