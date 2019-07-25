27-year-old Jeffrey P. Imle and 24-year-old Alexandra M. Anderson, both of Frankford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two suspects in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in southern Sussex County.

In mid-July, troopers handled multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles in various developments in the Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Selbyville and Frankford areas. It was determined that the suspect(s) removed credit cards and debit cards and utilized them at various businesses.

Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify two suspects, 27-year-old Jeffrey P. Imle and 24-year-old Alexandra M. Anderson, both of Frankford.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, police responded to Anderson’s residence in the 34000 block of Virginia Drive. Imle and Anderson were both inside the residence and initially refused to exit. Imle also would not allow Anderson’s mother exit. Eventually, Imle and Anderson were taken into custody without further incident.

Imle was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant recovered numerous stolen items.

Imle was charged with three counts of identity theft, six counts of felony theft, nine counts of theft, three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, 13 counts of third-degree criminal trespassing, seven counts of second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $49,013 secured bond.

Anderson was charged with three counts of identity theft, six counts of felony theft, seven counts of second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree conspiracy, nine counts of theft, three counts of unlawful use of a credit card and 13 counts of third-degree criminal trespassing.She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $50,513 secured bond.