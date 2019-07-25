Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long was elected to serve on the leadership committee of the National Lieutenant Governors Association.

From a bi-partisan vote of her peers across the nation, Hall-Long now serves as chair-elect of the NLGA Executive Committee, which meets to discuss issues and chart plans of action.

“Through NLGA, the nation's lieutenant governors help guide the national dialogue through areas of common concern, seeking to benefit the people of Delaware and those of every state and territory,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Hurst. “I know that as an NLGA leader, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will work with her colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multi-state solutions to mutual problems.”

NLGA is the professional association for the second-highest ranking official, first in line of gubernatorial succession, in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

“I’m honored to have been chosen by a bi-partisan group of my colleagues from around the country,” said Hall-Long. “The collaboration made possible by the NLGA is incredibly valuable at a time when our federal government often seems divided. I’m excited as NLGA Chair-Elect to get to work finding paths forward that will help people everywhere.”

Hall-Long was selected to her position during the Annual Meeting of the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association last week in Wilmington. She will serve in this position until July of 2020 when she becomes the chair.

Hall-Long was elected to office in 2017 and previously served as treasurer for the NLGA since July 2018.