Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis announced July 24 the appointment of Lt. Col. Monroe B. Hudson Jr. as deputy commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction.

Hudson, who announced his retirement from the Delaware State Police after serving 31 years, will start as deputy commissioner Aug. 19. Alan Grinstead, who has served as deputy commissioner since April 2017, announced he will retire from DOC after serving for more than 31 years, including as a probation and parole officer and as chief of the Bureau of Community Corrections.

“I’m extremely grateful that Commissioner DeMatteis has given me the opportunity to serve as her deputy commissioner,” said Hudson. “I look forward to working with Commissioner DeMatteis and the men and women of the Department of Correction as we work to advance the agency by promoting training, safety and security, officer wellness and resiliency. I also look forward to continuing our efforts coordinating and delivering effective reentry initiatives and rehabilitative programs as a strategy for long term public safety success.”

Hudson was hired Sept. 16, 1988, into the 57th Delaware State Police Recruit Class. He began his career assigned to Troop 7 on Jan. 2, 1989, during his field training officer program and then was later assigned to uniformed patrol at Troop 7 in Lewes. In January 1992, he distinguished himself and became a detective assigned to the Special Investigations Unit. He quickly excelled through the ranks of corporal and was promoted to sergeant in a few short years, with an assignment to the Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force in January 1999.

Four years later, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the human resources section as the assistant director. In 2006, he was temporarily assigned to the Sex Offender Tracking Task Force as the officer in charge for a short time before his re-assignment as assistant director of human resources. Five months later he was promoted to captain and assigned to the Human Resources Section as the director.

After two years as the director of the Human Resources Section, Hudson was promoted to the rank of major, where he joined the State Police Executive Staff as the administrative officer. He continued to excel and was promoted to lieutenant colonel on April 5, 2014.

“As a highly-respected law enforcement leader in our state, Lt. Colonel Hudson understands that for corrections to be effective we need well-trained correctional and probation and parole officers for safety and security, as well as a smarter, more coordinated approach to providing education and job skills while incarcerated, plus support and services in our communities once released,” said DeMatteis. “I am grateful someone with his expertise, character and passion is my partner to lead the Delaware Department of Correction.”

The rank of deputy commissioner is the second-highest attainable position within the Delaware Department of Correction, responsible for supervising and overseeing the Department’s four Bureaus and sets direction for the Department of Correction through policy development, strategic planning and decision making.