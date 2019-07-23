Sen. Tom Carper released a statement July 23 after voting to approve the Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act by a vote of 97-2.

“On one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, 9/11 first responders ran toward danger, risking their own lives to protect and save their fellow citizens,” said Carper. “Now, nearly two decades later, these men and women are fighting for their own lives as they battle illnesses sustained as a result of their work in the days and weeks following the terror attacks. We owe it to them to ensure that they are taken care of after they answered the call of duty. It should not have taken nearly 18 years for these heroes and their families to get peace of mind. While it took far too long for Congress to finally do the right thing for these heroes, I’m relieved that this bill will finally become law.”