Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for June 2019.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1986, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 20-year resident of North Star.

Brian Foraker was recognized for listings. Licensed since 2016, Foraker is a recipient of the President’s Circle Award. He is a 23-year resident of Landenberg.

Stefanie Morris was recognized for volume. Licensed since 2014, Morris is a recipient of the Sales Performance Award. She is a 10-year resident of Newark.

Dawn Wilson was recognized for units. Licensed since 2007, Wilson is a recipient of Honor Society. She is a 15-year resident of Hockessin.

Team Endrich, led by Michele and Earl, was recognized for volume. Licensed since 1987, Michele Endrich resides in Landenberg. Licensed since 2007, Earl Endrich resides in Pike Creek. They are recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

The Cammy Jamison & Heidi Nequist Team was recognized for units. Licensed since 2006, Jamison resides in Hockessin. Licensed since 2018, Nequist resides in Bear. They are recipients of the President’s Circle Award.

