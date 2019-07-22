The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures and lane shifts on Route 7 north- and southbound, between Route 4 and Delaware Park Boulevard, Stanton, from July 29 to mid-September.

DelDOT’s contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be replacing the existing median barrier on Route 7 with guardrail. The contractor will also be replacing a portion of the existing drainage system that is affected by the guardrail work; plus milling and overlay of the shoulders within the limits of the project.

Daytime intermittent lane closures and lane shifts will occur 24/7 on Route 7 southbound. Nighttime intermittent lane closures and lane shifts will occur on Route 7 northbound from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings, pending weather.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts in this area.