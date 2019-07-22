Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, joined Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Susan Collins, D-Maine; and Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, introduced on July 22 the Insulin Price Reduction Act to control the rapidly rising cost of insulin, which people with Type 1 diabetes need to survive.

"No one should suffer or die because they cannot access insulin,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, president and CEO of JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. “We are very grateful for Senators Shaheen, Collins, Carper and Cramer for introducing this important piece of legislation, which would treat insulin like the life-saving drug that it is.”

“This bill would take several significant steps to make insulin affordable,” said Kowalski. “Prescription drug rebates currently make up about 70% of the list price of insulin, and JDRF supports eliminating their use and requiring insulin manufacturers to drop their prices, as this bill would do. At the same time people with diabetes need access to affordable insulin year around, and JDRF supports the bill’s provisions to cover insulin outside the deductible, to prevent spikes in costs at the beginning of the year.”

“It’s unacceptable for anyone who needs insulin to not have access, and we will continue to fight for action by government and the private sector,” said Kowalski. “For help with insulin costs, visit jdrf.org/insurance."