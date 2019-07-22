Bayhealth will offer free prostate screenings in September.

Prostate screenings are important for all men, but they’re especially important for those with a family history of prostate concerns, those aged 65 and older and those who are African American.

Free screenings are set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bayhealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford; and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Bayhealth Cancer Center, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover.

Screenings are free but registration is required to 744-6562 by Sept. 9 for the Milford screenings and by Sept. 16 for the Dover screenings.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.