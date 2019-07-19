Nationwide day to celebrate our favorite frozen trea

July is National Ice Cream Month, and as such, Sunday, July 21 is recognized as a National Ice Cream Day Celebration.

Of course, the owners of Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin celebrate it the right way – with an ice cream eating contest from 12 to 4:30 p.m.

The day is also a chance to try Woodside’s new ice cream flavors and vote for your favorite, take a behind the scenes tour, and play a few field games, all culminating in the annual ice cream chow down at 3:45 p.m..

General admission to the event is free; however, there is a $3 to $5 registration fee for the ice cream eating contest, with all the proceeds being donated to the Delaware Food Bank.

The Food Bank will be on hand to accept non-perishable food items, and will also be providing some yummy grilled refreshments.

Woodside is located at 1310 Little Baltimore Road in Hockessin.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 to 3:30 p.m.:

Try and vote for new flavors

Meet one of Woodside’s Jersey cows

Take a 'Behind the Scenes' tour

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.:

Field Games

3:45 to 4:30 p.m.:

Ice cream eating contest (registration 12 to 3 p.m.)