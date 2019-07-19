Frankford area.

Closure of Hastings Road between Shell Station Road and Whitesville Road, Frankford, for a new crossroad pipe will run from 7 a.m. July 22, until 3 p.m. July 26, pending weather.

Detour Route: Hastings Road to Shell Station Road onto Whitesville Road and return to Hastings Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.