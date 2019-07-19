Police received a report of shots fired Thursday night at a residence on Autumnwood Court, northwest of Dover city limits in the Carlisle Village area near West Denny's Road.

Delaware State Police are investigating after a bullet struck a home Thursday night near Dover.

At about 11:01 p.m., police received a report of shots fired at a home on Autumnwood Court, northwest of Dover city limits in the Carlisle Village area near West Denny's Road.

Police talked with a resident who said she and two other females were sitting in the living room when they heard a “pop” sound. The resident saw a bullet hole in the wall.

Police said the bullet traveled through three walls in the home and was found in the garage.

There were no injuries reported.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Ryan at Troop 3, (302) 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.