Anissa Moran and Emily Neagoe, of Hockessin; and Abdullah Almutairi, Abdulmajeed Alrashidi, Kelly Anderson, Peter Anto, Stefan Cozza, Ryan Cummings, Katlyn Dejuliis, Alexis Gallagher, Mackenzie Gallagher, Jacob Good, Samuel Good, Brianna Granston, Daniel Lemos, Justin Long, Monee Payton, Kadyn Pease, Kelley Smith and Travis Turner, of Wilmington, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.