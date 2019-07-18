At least four lightning strikes reported

Lightning struck several structures in Sussex County during a storm Wednesday night.

Two houses were reported on fire in the 32000 block of Woods Court, in the Pinewater Woods community in the Angola area. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded around 9:30 p.m. for a reported lightning strike with smoke and possible fire.

It was found that lightning had struck a propane line. Fire was located in the flooring between the basement and first floor and subsequently extinguished.

While working that fire, another was reported a few doors down. Firefighters found fire in the crawlspace of that residence.

Lightning was determined to have caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to each home.

Another lightning strike occurred in the 32000 block of Mount Pleasant Road, near Laurel, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Lightning also struck a chimney at Georgetown Elementary/Middle School, causing damage, but did not ignite a fire.

There were no reported injuries.