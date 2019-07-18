Brackenville Center, in Hockessin, a skilled nursing facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, was recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“We are proud of Brackenville Center for being honored for their commitment to improving quality,” said Genesis HealthCare CEO George V. Hager Jr. “Brackenville Center joins more than 200 Genesis centers is reaching this great achievement. Working together to reach this milestone has made our team even better. We will not stop improving.”

The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.

The award program has three levels: bronze, silver and gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award, Brackenville Center may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo Oct. 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

For more, call 234-5420 or visit genesishcc.com/brackenville.