The bluesy frontwoman dished and her band will play the American Legion on July 25.

Judy Mangini isn’t shy about the kind of music she likes to croon. In fact, she made a band about it.

It’s called (drum roll) Judy Sings the Blues. And she’s a force behind the mic. At age 58, she released her debut album last year, titled “Born a Sinner.”

A Realtor by day, Mangini’s band has garnered praise from all around the state. Her latest lineup of bandmates is comprised of Carl Thompson (bass/vocals), Eric Zoeckler (lead guitar), Terry Lee (drums) and Mangini (vocals/percussion).

Judy Sings the Blues’ next show will be hosting the Central Delaware Blues Society’s blues jam at the American Legion Walter L. Fox Post 2 in Dover on July 25. That location is also the new home of the CDBS’s weekly blues jam, which launches Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

What’s your band’s origin story?

I’ve always wanted to be a singer and never wanted to be a nurse like most little girls. I started singing in a band at 12. I got married at 19 and had my first child at 20, my second at 21, divorced at 26 and remarried at 30.

When my kids were toddlers, I was in a band. But coming in at 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning and getting up at 6 a.m. wasn’t copacetic; and my family came first. I put my dream on hold. So I raised my family. My husband, Paul, is my biggest supporter and my sound man and body guard.

When I was 50, I was in a classic rock band. When that fell apart, I thought this was my opportunity to do what I love, when I was 52.

How would you describe the album “Born a Sinner?”

The title track took me six months to write, because I knew what I wanted to say, but I didn’t want to come out and say it. I wanted people to use their brains. The song is about my perception of life. This isn’t a religious song. But people live their lives in a way where at the end of it all, if they ask [God] for forgiveness, they think they get to go to heaven.

You could have someone sitting in a jail cell who raped someone, robbed someone, or did something to hurt another person. But if they ask God to forgive them, when they die, they’ll get to go to heaven, the same place where I’ll go to, even though I tried to be a good person and do what God would want me to do everyday?

I have a hard time with that, because in my book that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. That’s what the song is about. I wrote this song to wake people up. You only get one shot to be a good person and this life is not a dress rehearsal.

What are some of your goals for Judy Sings the Blues?

I’m currently a Realtor and come October I’m retiring and concentrating on the band. I want to play local festivals on the East Coast, see the country and travel with my husband. While I play the festivals, we’ll get to see some pats of the country and have fun doing it.

Is there anything you wish more people knew about you?

Probably my age. A lot of people think I’m 45, but I’ll be 60 in January. I can’t be dilly dallying here. I tell organizers nobody wants to see some old woman with her boobs down on the stage. So I have to make [my goals] happen now.