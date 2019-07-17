Takes man-bun to new extreme?

Something didn't look right to customs officials at Barcelona's airport, so they pulled a traveler aside for further inspection.

Turns out, they were right to be suspicious.

The 65-year-old Colombian man was attempting to smuggle $34,000 worth of cocaine under an ill-fitting hairpiece, TV station KSAT reports.

In addition to the oversized toupee, Spain's National Police Corps told Reuters the unnamed man arriving from Bogota looked nervous, which furthered their suspicions.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” police said in a written statement obtained by Reuters.

Police posted the man's photo on Twitter in hopes of deterring other drug smugglers.