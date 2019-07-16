The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of three lanes on Interstate 95 southbound, between Route 141 and Churchmans Road, Christiana, from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. nightly July 22-23.

DelDOT’s contractor will replace an overhead sign on I-95 southbound. Three lanes will be closed on I-95 southbound. One lane will remain open to motorists at all times.

Motorists may also take the alternate detour route, Route 141 southbound to I-95 southbound.

Variable message boards will be posted of the upcoming lane closures.