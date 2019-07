Career and technical students in the area won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 26-27 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Niderah Goldsborough, of Wilmington, a student at Delcastle Tech High School, was awarded the high school bronze medal in Automotive Refinishing Technology.

Ryan Maye, of Wilmington, a student at Automotive Training Center in Exton, was awarded the college silver medal in Collision Damage Appraisal.