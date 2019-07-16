The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation will host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. July 23 to review the Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan at Brandywine Creek State Park Nature Center, 41 Adams Dam Road, Wilmington.

A series of maps will be on display showing existing and planned trail alignments covering a range of environmental aspects related to existing trails as well as the planned trail system. Also on display will be information related to the Creek Road maintenance concerns. The public is invited to attend to share their thoughts and comments and to ask questions.

The trail plan, maps and an online comment form are located at bit.ly/32tCQaB. The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 31.

For more, call 739-9235.