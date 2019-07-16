Claire DeMatteis is the first woman to hold the position in the history of the Delaware Department of Correction.

Claire DeMatteis was sworn in by Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden as the ninth Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction during a ceremony Monday at the DOC Administration Building in Dover.

She was joined by Gov. John Carney, family and friends, former colleagues and special guests.

DeMatteis is the first woman to hold the position in the history of DOC.

"Commissioner DeMatteis has worked hard over the past two years helping lead reform efforts at the Department of Correction – modernizing equipment and training to make our facilities safer, and helping recruit correctional officers to do one of the toughest jobs in state government," said Carney. "Most recently, she has worked across state agencies to implement new re-entry initiatives to help more inmates successfully transition back into their communities. She is the best person to take on the difficult job as our next Commissioner of Correction, and I look forward to continuing our work together."

After taking the oath of office, DeMatteis discussed her priorities for the second-largest executive branch agency in Delaware, with more than 2,500 employees.

"The Department of Correction serves a unique, dual mission in our state of public safety and second chances," she said. "I am honored to serve with my brothers and sisters -- the men and women -- correctional officers, probation and parole officers, medical professionals, educators and counselors that comprise the state’s largest law enforcement agency."

DeMatteis previously served as the Special Assistant working with DOC’s leadership implementing a series of reforms to strengthen security, safety, officer training, recruitment and retention, prison-based programming and services and a comprehensive reentry plan. DeMatteis is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Delaware and serves as a University of Delaware Trustee.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and her law degree from Widener University’s Delaware Law School.