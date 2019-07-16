Belfint, Lyons & Shuman CPAs, an accounting firm headquartered in Wilmington, announced it won ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service.

Best of Accounting Award winners have proven themselves as industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2019 Best of Accounting Award winners are 1.9 times more likely to be entirely satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. BLS received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 84% of their clients, significantly higher than the 2019 industry average of 45%.

“The client experience is one of the most powerful ways that accounting firms can set themselves apart from the competition,” said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. “2019 Best of Accounting winners have demonstrated their commitment to client service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com.”

“Reading firsthand the wonderful words from our clients and absorbing the survey results makes me extremely proud of the BLS Team,” said BLS Managing Director Michael T. French. “We are honored to have earned the Best of Accounting Award and will continue to foster our client-centered culture of listening to our client’s needs and our mission of providing exceptional services through exceptional people.”

For more, visit belfint.com.