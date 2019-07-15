Wohlsen Construction, with an office in Wilmington, was ranked 10th in the Northeast and 58th Nationally on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2019 Top Performers list, which recognized ABC members that excel in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence.

“ABC Top Performers are leading the way in the merit shop construction industry, where diverse participants are constantly striving to achieve the highest levels of personal and company performance in an environment of fair and open competition,” said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. “These rankings will help the industry identify contractors like Wohlsen that have achieved world-class safety performance, demonstrated their commitment to their workers and their communities and earned recognition for project excellence and diversity.”

To be eligible, Wohlsen demonstrated safety performance by implementing ABC’s STEP safety management system, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 680% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2019 Safety Performance Report.

