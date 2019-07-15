Cover & Rossiter announced the recent promotion of Chris Jackson to firm administrator.

In this newly created role, Jackson is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm, including management oversight of the administrative support team, billing and collections, human resources, marketing and information technology. In addition, Jackson will lead the firm’s data analytics initiative.

Jackson joined the firm in 2012 as assistant controller and has been the firm’s controller since 2013. He received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Pensacola Christian College.

“Chris is a tremendous asset to the firm,” said Managing Director Marie Holliday. “He oversaw the construction of and move to our new office location last year, and believe me it was no easy task. We are a future-ready firm that is experiencing rapid growth. Having Chris manage the firm’s day-to-day operations allows the partners to focus their attention on providing sound advice to our existing clients and cultivating new business relationships.”

For more, email lwheeler@coverrossiter.com or call 691-2224.