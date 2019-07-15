State officers from Delaware SkillsUSA recently brought home medals from the 56th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

More than 18,000 people attended, including students, teachers and business partners at the weeklong event, which is a showcase of career and technical education students. Students from three Delaware schools achieved national awards for their work.

Top medalists from Delaware are Joe Wilder, Sussex Technical High School, silver medal, advertising design; Jacob Hoffpauir and Josh Hoffpauir, Team A, Sussex Tech, silver medal, audio-radio production; Niderah Goldsborough, Delcastle High School, bronze medal, automotive refinishing technology; and Jose Jaquez-Valles, Paul M. Hodgson Vo-Tech, silver medal, masonry.

Delaware SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization dedicated to students who are interested in pursuing their future in technical careers. Through SkillsUSA, members have the opportunity to participate in career focused competitive events, take part in community service work, and become leaders for the organization in their school, state, and at the national level. SkillsUSA incorporates curricular and co-curricular experiences to emphasize the importance of knowledge, leadership, skill development, and teamwork.

For more, visit delawareskillsusa.org.