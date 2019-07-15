Delaware State Police have charged a Clayton man for allegedly firing two shots at an occupied vehicle in Magnolia Sunday.

Delaware State Police have charged a Clayton man for allegedly firing two shots at an occupied vehicle in Magnolia.

Police responded for a report of shots fired Sunday at about 9:30 p.m., at South Draper Circle, Magnolia.

A female resident told police that several people arrived in a vehicle at her residence and an argument started.

The female resident’s boyfriend, Andrew J. Wharff, 23, of Clayton, was present during the argument.

Police said Wharff got a firearm and fired two shots in the direction of the 24-year-old victim’s vehicle as the victim attempted to leave.

One of the rounds struck Wharff’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police found the firearm inside the residence.

Wharff was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Wharff was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $21,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.