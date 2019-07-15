U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Gerica May B. Arganosa graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Arganosa is the daughter of Gerbie B. and Richard A. Arganosa, of Smyrna, and a 2018 graduate of Early College High School at Delaware State University in Dover.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.