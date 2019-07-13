State police have released the name of the 55-year-old Port Penn man died after crashing his motorcycle Friday afternoon on Port Penn Road near the intersection with Pole Bridge Road.

UPDATE:

Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon near Port Penn as Frank J. Grzybowski, 55, of Port Penn.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon near Port Penn, northeast of Odessa.

Delaware State Police said incident was reported at 2:56 p.m., by a nearby resident who discovered the crash on Port Penn Road near the intersection with Pole Bridge Road. Police don't yet know exactly when the crash occurred.

Police said a 55-year-old Port Penn man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Port Penn Road and was approaching a curve near the intersection with Pole Bridge Road.

The driver failed to negotiate the left curve and traveled off the south edge of the road, running into a ditch near a private driveway on Pole Bridge Road.

When the motorcycle hit the end of the ditch, it went airborne across the driveway and then landed in the ditch on the other side of the driveway.

The driver was thrown off the motorcycle. He wasn't wearing a helmet, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the driver's name while awaiting notification of the next of kin.

Speed is considered a contributing factor at this time, police said.

There were intermittent roadway closures while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Cpl. Breen at Troop 2 at (302) 365-8486.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com