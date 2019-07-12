The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced July 11 that it has signed a settlement agreement with the Delaware City Refining Co. LLC over pending air quality permit appeals and violations concerning the company’s Delaware City refinery.

Terms of the settlement agreement call for DCRC to pay an administrative penalty of $950,000, while DNREC, through the agreement, will provide public notice of proposed changes to the Regulation 1102 permits under appeal by DCRC. Once DNREC issues revised air permits, DCRC has agreed in the settlement to dismiss its permit appeals.

This settlement agreement covers air quality violations at the Delaware City refinery from the June 2010 restart through Oc. 31, 2018, including the violations addressed in the July 24, 2013, Notice of Administrative Penalty Assessment and Secretary’s Order (2013-A-0022). The agreement additionally covers air quality violations through July related to the refinery’s Coke Storage and Handling Complex.

The settlement agreement can be found at bit.ly/2O7HKY3.