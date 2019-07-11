39-year-old Robert W. Conklin, of Millsboro, and 33-year-old Jonathan W. Bostick, of Bridgeville, arrested

The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit arrested two men in connection with the distribution of illegal drugs.

The investigation was concluded on July 10, when a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle of 39-year-old Robert W. Conklin, of Millsboro. Police determined the black Cadillac Escalade to be Conklin’s primary vehicle for drug distribution.

According to police, Conklin and his co-conspirator, 33-year-old Jonathan W. Bostick, of Bridgeville, had conducted drug transactions in the Red Lion area of New Castle County. With the assistance of the New Castle County Drug Unit, Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team, Conklin and Bostick were apprehended while traveling on Route 1, just south of the Dover Toll Plaza, without incident.

A search of the vehicle found about 59.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 2,318.41 grams of marijuana, 11 30-milligram oxycodone pills and over $2,900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Conklin and Bostick were both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.

Conklin was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $162,500 cash-only bond. Bostick was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $33,000 secured bond.