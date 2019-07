The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Route 896 southbound onramp to Interstate 95 northbound, Newark, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 15 and 16.

DelDOT’s contractor JJID Inc. will be concrete patching the on-ramp.

Detour is Route 896 southbound to U.S. 40 to Route 1 northbound to I-95 northbound. Detour signage will be posted.