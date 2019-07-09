After a successful trial run, Kohl's department stores nationwide are now accepting Amazon returns.

If you've ordered something that didn't work out — maybe it arrived broken or was the wrong size — you can now take it to the customer service counter at a nearby Kohl's store. Kohl's employees will package returns and ship them back to Amazon free of charge.

“The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year,” Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a written statement. “Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that. It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service.”

The Amazon Returns program was tested earlier this year at Kohl's stores in Chicago, Los Angeles and Milwaukee before being rolled out nationally.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's has 1,100 stores across the U.S.

