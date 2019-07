The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over CSX Railroad on Darley Road, between Philadelphia Pike and Naamans Road, northwest of Claymont, from 6 a.m. July 22 to 11 p.m. Aug. 16.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will replace the existing concrete deck with a new concrete deck and make repairs of the substructure.

The detour route is north on Philadelphia Pike, left to Naamans Road and left onto Darley Road.

Detour signage will be posted.